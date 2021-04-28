Neil Fowkes to join Wasps full-time as scrum coach

Neil Fowkes will end his dual-roles as Nottingham head coach and Wasps scrum coach this summer to throw his lot in with the Premiership club.

Earlier this month Nottingham confirmed the current Championship season would be Fowkes’ last as head coach, after more than 20 years associated with the Green and Whites as a player and coach.

The former loosehead prop bridged his coaching capacity with Wasps last summer, joining Lee Blackett’s staff as part-time scrum coach.

Fowkes has agreed to go full-time at the Ricoh Arena and head coach Blackett has already seen an impact made.

“Neil has made a real impact since he came in to work with us last season,” said Blackett. “He has forged a strong reputation as a quality coach from his time with Nottingham.

“I believe he can continue to add to what we are trying to build here at Wasps.”

Fowkes added: “I am thrilled to be joining Wasps full-time. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the coaches and players for the past nine months.

“I have had a fantastic time at Nottingham both as a player and now coach and the club will always have a special place in my heart, but I believe now is the right time for a new challenge.”

The pandemic has made a huge impact on Nottingham, who reverted to an amateur basis with their playing squad and led to the exits of key first-team players Jack Spittle and Ben Foley.

Last March, Nottingham became the first club to announce it would be furloughing all playing staff due to the shutdown of the 2019-20 season.