Sale Sharks confirm two-year deal with England centre Manu Tuilagi

England centre Manu Tuilagi has agreed a new two-year deal with Sale Sharks.

The 29-year-old originally joined the Sharks from Leicester Tigers on a short-term deal in July 2020, but has now committed himself to the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Tuilagi, who has 43 England caps to his name and played for the British and Irish Lions on their 2013 tour, is currently approaching full fitness after sustaining an Achilles injury in November.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have the chance to stay here for another two years,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, and my family have really enjoyed living up here in the North West. My little boy is a proper northerner now. We feel very blessed.

“The boys here at Sale are fantastic and the environment that the coaches and staff have created is so good for me both on and off the field. We’re going in the right direction and it’s a really exciting time to be involved with the club. I can’t wait to get back on the field as soon as possible so I can help the boys.

“The lads have done really well on the pitch while I’ve been out injured. I’ve been watching every game and they’ve performed brilliantly. The Champions Cup quarter-final was a big step for us and we played well but La Rochelle were too good on the day.

“Now we’re focused on the next game and making sure we’re in that top four. It’s a really exciting time to play for Sale Sharks and I can’t wait to get back to help the boys.”

Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson added: “In terms of the environment, he’s the glue in the squad, not just for the senior lads but for the younger lads too. He brings them into the mix so they can feel part of the team and the club and the culture that we’re building here.

“He’s so humble for a man who’s achieved as much as he has, so to have him involved is fantastic for the club and the organisation off the field as much as it is on the field. His actions and quality on the field speak for themselves.”