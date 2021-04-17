Sale 25-22 Gloucester: Sharks’ 14 let off the hook by not so lethal Louis

SALE, reduced to 14 men for nearly an hour, dug deep to quarry out an invaluable win over Gloucester as the battle for play-off places really begins in earnest.

We have seen so many short-handed wins recent years that shouldn’t be surprise but they are still hard earned and with Gloucester possessing a lethal back three it seemed likely that Sale would eventually be exposed.

That didn’t prove to be the case though, and this will be one of the more satisfying wins in Alex Sanderson’s short reign and certainly a good way to bounce back from the mauling they received in La Rochelle last week.

...