Hepher: Positive heads won it against Wasps

AFTER last week’s disappointing defeat to Leinster, Exeter head coach Ali Hepher was delighted his side were able to overcome their hangover.

He said: “It was tough to handle but when we reached Wednesday, we knew we had to draw a line under it.

“It was always going to be a challenge and we knew we had to be at a certain level against a tough side who were in the final last year and turned us over easily at Christmas.

“We were worried about our body language in the first half so the biggest thing we pushed at half-time was positive heads.”

Wing Jack Nowell made a welcome return after six mon...