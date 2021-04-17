Captain’s review will cut chance of cheating – Blackett

By PAUL REES

LEE BLACKETT believes introducing a cricket-style captain’s review system into rugby would help reduce the time spent on referrals to the television match officials and cut the risk of players simulating injury like footballers to get an opponent sent off.The Wasps head coach saw his side knocked out of the European Cup at the hands of Clermont Auvergne earlier this month after the officials missed a forward pass in the build-up to the deciding try in the final minute and did not review it.“I like the cricket version with the captain able to appeal,”...