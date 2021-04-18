Chris Harris can go from Scotland’s defensive rock to Bok basher for Lions

HAVING the chance to represent the Lions this summer would be “unbelievable”, says Gloucester’s Scotland centre Chris Harris.

Harris has been one of the mainstays of the Scotland side and, following an excellent Six Nations – in which he starred defensively as Scotland won in Twickenham and Paris – he has put himself in the selection discussion.

“I’ve never been that long sighted, so whatever happens, we’ll wait and see,” he said before conceding: “If I was selected, obviously it would be unbelievable.”

His cause will be further helped by the appointment of Gregor Townsend and Steve Tandy –...