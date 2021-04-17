Lions will be motivated by pain of World Cup – McBryde

By ALEX BYWATER

NEW British & Irish Lions forwards coach Robin McBryde says his team can use the hurt of Wales’ and England’s 2019 World Cup defeats by South Africa as motivation against the Springboks.McBryde will assist head coach Warren Gatland on what will be a tour like no other this summer with the pair used to working together after 11 trophy-laden years with Wales.Gatland and McBryde’s penultimate game with Wales was the World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa who then went on to hammer England to lift the William Webb Ellis Cup.“South Africa ...