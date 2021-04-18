Preview: Amps expect arm-wrestle against improving Hartpury

AMPTHILL welcome old National One rivals Hartpury back to Dillingham Park for the second time in the Championship, with director of rugby Mark Lavery expecting “a tough and physical encounter”.

Head coach Paul Turner makes only one change in the backs from the side that lost narrowly to Coventry last weekend with Leicester loanee Jonny Law rotating with Matt Marsh at scrum-half.

Jeremy To’a starts again at inside centre after his try-scoring performance at Butts Park while the backline of Will Foster, Tom Hudson and Will Brown combine for the fourth consecutive game.

Hartpury old boy...