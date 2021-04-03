Blackett: Gutting to lose like that

WASPS boss Lee Blackett was bitterly disappointed by the final minutes.

“We played well an were the best team on the field,” he said. “I felt comfortable throughout, and it’s gutting we didn’t get over the line.

“I think a lot comes down to confidence.

Our last three defeats have been by one point (twice) and two points today, and we need to make sure we see those games out.

“I am going away today thinking it was back to our best, or close to our best. We will take the positives from that, but obviously we are out of the competition.

“It is a bit frustrating, having three tries disallowed, b...