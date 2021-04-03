Tough to find dead certs but Taulupe one of them

JEREMY GUSCOTTOUTSPOKEN AND UNMISSABLE... EVERY WEEK

No contest: Taulupe Faletau is head and shoulders ahead of the packPICTURE: Getty ImagesWARREN Gatland is full steam ahead for the 2021Lions tour, with a plan in place, and a May dateline for the selection of the squad. So, we will take it as a statement of official intent that the tour will happen, although for Lions fans it is very much a wait-and-see situation on travel and access to stadiums.I’m no expert on whether it should be a 36-man or a 40-man squad – but what I do know is that it is incredibly challenging ...