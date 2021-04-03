Sharks finding fun factor in pain game

By GARY FITZGERALD

ALEX Sanderson claims his “sadomasochistic” Sale Sharks are geared up physically and mentally to succeed on both domestic and European fronts as the intensity starts to ramp up.The director of rugby believes the squad he inherited from Steve Diamond has the same crucial traits as the Sale one he began his playing career with 23 years ago, and the Saracens outfit he helped turn into such a dominant club force.“What’s great about this team is they love the struggle and the fight as much as they do the triumph,” Sanderson said. &l...