France 23-27 Scotland: Scots joy as Six Nations classic goes right to wire

THE 2021 Six Nations, staged against the odds in the depths of a Covid lockdown, continued to deliver right up to the sixth minute of added time in the last game with a sensational Scotland victory which rounded off a promising tournament for Gregor Townsend’s team.

It’s hard to think of a more entertaining and dramatic Six Nations in modern times and this was another close-fought classic that went right to the wire.

Scotland’s win did, of course, leave Wales as the worthy champions, a fine achievement we celebrate elsewhere, but this was a rugby occasion in its own right and a massive conf...