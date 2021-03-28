Latest News, Six Nations

France 23-27 Scotland: Scots joy as Six Nations classic goes right to wire

on

More in Latest News:

THE 2021 Six Nations, staged against the odds in the depths of a Covid lockdown, continued to deliver right up to the sixth minute of added time in the last game with a sensational Scotland victory which rounded off a promising tournament for Gregor Townsend’s team.
It’s hard to think of a more entertaining and dramatic Six Nations in modern times and this was another close-fought classic that went right to the wire.
Scotland’s win did, of course, leave Wales as the worthy champions, a fine achievement we celebrate elsewhere, but this was a rugby occasion in its own right and a massive conf...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login