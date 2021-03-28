Freddie Burns knows what it means to be a Tiger says Neil Back

CLUB legend Neil Back believes the arrival of Freddie Burns can help Leicester take the next step to becoming title contenders.

World Cup winner Back, a key figure in Tigers’ golden era of four-consecutive Premiership titles and back-to-back Heineken Cups, sees positive signs so far in Borthwick’s tenure following last week’s 14- man comeback to claim a bonus point against Exeter after trailing 28-0.

A second stint for Burns at Leicester will see him paired with George Ford four years on from the swap deal involving the two England 10s which took Ford to Welford Road and Burns to Bath.

Ba...