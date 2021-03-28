Sky Sports pull plug on PRO16 deal

THE PRO14 looks set to remain on Premier Sports after Sky Sports pulled out of the race for the broadcasting rights.TRP revealed Sky Sports were strong favourites to regain the rights for the competition, but they have now pulled the plug.Current broadcaster Premier Sports is likely to retain the rights, but their new deal will involve a greater free-to-air component with the BBC and S4C showing more matches.The financial value of the competition will be greater with Super Sports in South Africa taking the league more seriously with the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers joining.O...