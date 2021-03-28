Club form too risky for Eddie this season

JEFF PROBYNA FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME

As Eddie Jones faces questions and thus an uncertain future, I am wondering who he will blame this time for his failures. Even though there is currently an RFU review into what was a disastrous Six Nations campaign, I am fairly sure Jones will get the all clear to continue to the next World Cup, if he wants it.This is not the first review into whether a coach should or shouldn’t continue. I was involved in two such reviews when I was a National member of the RFU Committee.The first was for Clive Woodward after the 1999 World Cup, ...