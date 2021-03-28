Club form too risky for Eddie this season

JEFF PROBYNA FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME
As Eddie Jones faces questions and thus an uncertain future, I am wondering who he will blame this time for his failures. Even though there is currently an RFU review into what was a disastrous Six Nations campaign, I am fairly sure Jones will get the all clear to continue to the next World Cup, if he wants it.This is not the first review into whether a coach should or shouldn’t continue. I was involved in two such reviews when I was a National member of the RFU Committee.The first was for Clive Woodward after the 1999 World Cup, ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login