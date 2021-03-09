Round of 16 stages drawn for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup

Bristol Bears will be hoping to have Fijian star Semi Radradra back fully fit for their Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against Bordeaux-Begles.

Pat Lam’s squad will travel to Radradra’s old club on the first week of April, the same date that centre will reach the 12-week timeframe to recover from a knee injury he suffered against Bath last month.

Radradra was given a loose timeframe of 7-12 weeks for his recovery when Lam revealed what was known in the days following the 28-year-old’s injury in Bristol’s 48-3 over Bath.

Bordeaux-Begles had been gunning for a maiden Top 14 title last season until the LNR declared it null and void due to Covid-19, with the club top of the league standings.

Bears are one of five Premiership teams to progress to the knockout stages of the competition, with three more in the mix to win the Challenge Cup.

Reigning European champions Exeter Chiefs face a potential heavyweight quarter-final against Leinster or Toulon if they can get past Lyon at Sandy Park.

Leinster and Toulon have seven Champions Cup titles between them, with the Irish province having won four European crowns and the French club three.

Two-time winners Wasps were the only English club guaranteed home advantage after winning both pool games.

Wasps are rewarded a tie against three-time Champions Cup runner-ups Clermont Auvergne.

Gloucester welcome La Rochelle to Kingsholm in the round of 16 and victory will secure a home tie against either Scarlets or Sale, who must head to west Wales for their knockout clash.

The pick of the Challenge Cup last-16 ties sees Ospreys host Newcastle and the Dragons entertain Northampton.

Full draw for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup 2020-21

Champions Cup round of 16:

Munster v Toulouse

Gloucester v La Rochelle

Wasps v Clermont Auvergne

Exeter v Lyon

Leinster v Toulon

Bordeaux-Begles v Bristol

Racing 92 v Edinburgh

Scarlets v Sale

Champions Cup quarter-final: Exeter or Lyon v Leinster or Toulon, Wasps or Clermont Auvergne v Munster or Toulouse, Gloucester or La Rochelle v Scarlets or Sale, Bordeaux-Begles or Bristol v Racing 92 or Edinburgh.

Challenge Cup round of 16:

Dragons v Northampton

Ospreys v Newcastle

London Irish v Cardiff

Harlequins v Ulster

Benetton v Agen

Zebre v Bath

Leicester v Connacht

Montpellier v Glasgow

Challenge Cup quarter-final: Montpellier or Glasgow v Benetton or Agen, Dragons or Northampton v Harlequins or Ulster, Zebre or Bath v London Irish or Cardiff, Leicester or Connacht v Ospreys or Newcastle.