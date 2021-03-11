Less practice makes perfect for Bath No.10 Rhys Priestland

Jon Newcombe talks to Bath hotshot Rhys Priestland about his remarkable tally

LESS is more is the philosophy that Rhys Priestland has used to turn himself into Premiership Rugby’s sharpest shooter.

Priestland broke the league’s all-time record for consecutive kicks at goal during Bath’s remarkable comeback win against Northampton last Sunday, overtaking the previous best of 28 achieved by Jonny Wilkinson and Mark van Gisbergen.

The Welshman made history on the stroke of half-time when he converted Zac Mercer’s try and went on to extend his successful run to 32 kicks, dating back to No...