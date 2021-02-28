Marcus Smith says No to Tokyo Olympics tilt with GB Sevens

MARCUS SMITH has turned down the chance to join the Team GB training squad ahead of the Olympic Games due to be held in Japan this summer.

Smith, who recently rejected a move to French club Lyon to pen a new contract with Harlequins, was wanted by Team GB coach Tony Roques.

But Blindside understands that Smith, 22, the leading points scorer in the Premiership this season, wasn’t keen on putting his England future at risk.

Smith, who has been involved in England training camps, would have to take part in the Sevens circuit, which is being used as a warm-up by Great Britain.

That wo...