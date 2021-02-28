Dunn and Bath are aiming to improve accuracy

HOOKER Tom Dunn leads Bath to Northampton aiming to consolidate improvements in his throwing technique that earned him England recognition last year.

Combative and never far from the top of the Premiership tackle count, Dunn’s years of hard work paid off in the autumn when, in the absence of Luke Cowan-Dickie, he became the proud owner of three Red Rose caps as a ‘finisher’ against Italy, Georgia and Ireland.

Cowan-Dickie’s return to fitness means the 28- year-old is back on England’s reserve list, chomping at the bit for another chance. Asked which areas he feels he must improve on to push ...