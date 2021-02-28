Saracens coach role for Brown

FORMER Scotland back row Kelly Brown has returned to Saracens as an assistant coach, as revealed in Blindside last month.The 38-year-old re-joins from Glasgow Warriors, where he has been breakdown coach since August.Brown, who was capped 64 times, spent ten years with Sarries in a playing and coaching capacity.“I am looking forward to helping develop a number of hugely talented players at the club,” he said.Brown made over 150 appearances for Sarries, helping the club to win their first Premiership and Champions Cup titles, before retiring in 2017.“I’d lik...