No moans from players picked

JEFF PROBYN

No complaints: Mike Brown playing for EnglandPICTURE: Getty ImagesI AM surprised that Eddie Jones bothered to try and defend himself against Mike Brown’s comments that players are afraid to challenge him for fear of losing their place in the squad.What Brown wrote is not news, all players have always put their career before their principals and do whatever the coach tells them too.I would challenge anyone to give me an example of a player who has criticised their head coach while being a part of the team and remained in the squad?Even in the amateur days whe...