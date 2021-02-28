England lock Dave Attwood
Attwood: Saxons tours show if you can make it at top level

DAVE Attwood, still going great guns in the Bristol second row, was the victorious captain on the Saxons last assignment – a two-nil summer tour series victory over South Africa A in 2016.
Attwood, 33, has 24 England caps, but the lock describes the experience as one of the most enjoyable of his career, and identifies why the Saxons has a key role in player development.
“It was something I really enjoyed as my first opportunity in a captaincy role in international rugby. It is a challenging environment, from a captaincy and coaching point of view, because, with club players you get 52 weeks ...

