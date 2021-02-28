Gloucester 22-14 Worcester: Skivington gets that winning feeling at last

GEORGE Skivington breathed a huge sigh of relief as Gloucester defied three yellow cards to rediscover that winning feeling and lift some of the gloom above Kingsholm.

The Cherry and Whites remain bottom of the Premiership but now level on points with Warriors having gained only their second win of the campaign. It was hard work, but the hosts desperately needed to stop the rot, and turn promising performances into points.

Fly-half Billy Twelvetrees, second row Matias Alemanno and centre Tom Seabrook ensured Warriors went home empty handed.

Head coach Skivington said: “It was so important...