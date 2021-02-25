George Martin in line for England debut against Wales in the Six Nations

England head coach Eddie Jones has named his side for this weekend’s key Six Nations match against Wales.



England will travel to Cardiff to take on Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday 27 February (4.45pm KO).



Elliot Daly is set to make his 50th appearance for England, at full back. Daly made his England debut in February 2016 in a 21-10 victory over Ireland.



Captain Owen Farrell is at inside centre, Henry Slade at outside centre and George Ford stays at fly half. Ben Youngs continues at scrum half, with Jonny May (left) and Anthony Watson (right) on the wings.



Jamie George returns at hooker, with Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler as props alongside in the front row. Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill stay in the second row.



Mark Wilson starts as blind-side flanker, Tom Curry is open-side flanker and Billy Vunipola continues at No. 8.



George Martin could make his England debut after being named as finisher. Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Dan Robson and Max Malins make up the finishers.

“Wales is a really special fixture and rivalry. There is a long history between the two nations and the game means a lot to both countries,” said Jones.



“We know we’ll be up against a strong Welsh challenge on Saturday, but we’ve worked really hard in training this week and have got a very good team to face it.



“We want to show people what we are capable of, keep building our performances and the best is yet to come from this England team.”

England team to play Wales in the 2021 Six Nations

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 George Martin, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Dan Robson, 23 Max Malins