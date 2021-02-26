George North is massively undervalued in Wales says Owens

KEN OWENS says George North’s contribution in the red jersey has been under-appreciated in recent years as the giant wing targets his 100th Wales cap in Saturday’s showdown with England.

North, 28, has 42 tries in 99 Tests for his country and has been a superstar at international level for more than a decade since his stunning, two-try 2010 debut against South Africa aged just 18.

It hasn’t stopped the wing – now often seen at centre for Wales – from facing plenty of doubters over the course of his career, but increasingly so in the last two years.

North was last week given the green light t...