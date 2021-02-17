Confirmed: Rhys Priestland to depart Bath for Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues have announced the signing of Wales international fly-half Rhys Priestland on a long-term contract from Premiership side Bath.

As revealed in TRP on January 3, Priestland will make the move to the capital ahead of the 2021/22 season and end his time at the Rec which has spanned five seasons.

Priestland has established himself as a key figure since he left the Scarlets for the west country in 2015. He has made 109 first team appearances, scoring 810 points and was the Premiership’s top pointscorer last season.

He will join Cardiff Blues in the summer to complement and compete with the existing fly-halves, as a senior member of the team’s backline.

Cardiff Blues interim director of rugby, Dai Young, said: “It is important to have quality players competing for every position and Rhys will bring further strength and depth to our options in the number 10 jersey and drive standards.

“He brings an abundance of experience and having worked in the Premiership for so long, I am very aware of the qualities he will bring to Cardiff Blues. He is a first class goal-kicker, with a quality tactical kicking game and is a great distributor, who can run an attacking game while also sound in defence.

“He is experienced, very professional and will relish competing for a starting spot at the Arms Park while helping young players develop their all round games.”

👟 @premrugby Golden Boot Winner

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 50 @WelshRugbyUnion caps

🏆 Rugby World Cup semi finalist



𝗛𝗲'𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀!



𝗠𝗮𝗲 𝗳𝗲'𝗻 𝗱𝗼𝗱 𝘆𝗻 ô𝗹 𝗶 𝗚𝘆𝗺𝗿𝘂! @Rhys_Priestland will join Cardiff Blues ahead of the 2021/22 campaign pic.twitter.com/CDSSqSSWBz — Cardiff Blues (@cardiff_blues) February 17, 2021

Priestland said: “I have loved my time at Bath. I needed a change of environment and possibly stayed at the Scarlets a year too long but moving here has been great for me.

“Some of the coaches and players I have had the opportunity to work and play with has been great, I have learnt a lot and enjoyed playing in the Premiership.

“However now is the right time to come back to Wales and I’m really excited about the future at Cardiff. They have a really exciting squad with a lot of good young players and some talented young coaches who I know well like Richie Rees, Tom Smith and Dwayne Peel, who will also be joining next season.

“Everyone speaks very highly of Dai and he has achieved some great things in the game as a coach with Cardiff Blues and Wasps, so I’m really looking forward to hopefully working for him.

“There is a lot of potential at Cardiff to kick on and I’m really looking forward to playing my part. I still have plenty to give on the pitch and look forward to competing for a starting jersey but I also hope to pass on my experience in the game.

“I have really enjoyed doing that at Bath and would love to help develop the young players at the Blues while hopefully learning from the likes of Jarrod, who is one of the most talented attacking 10s around.”