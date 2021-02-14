Ireland v France: Unlucky Farrell will need to get rub of the green

By JOHN FALLON

ANDY Farrell has gone through an array of experiences since he took charge of Ireland just over a year ago but at this stage he must be wondering if he’s ever going to enjoy a bit of good luck in this job as one misfortune follows another.

A lot of the setbacks have either been inherited or self-inflicted.

Bad luck in their opening game of this season’s Six Nations had nothing to do with Peter O’Mahony becoming the first Irish player since Willie Duggan in 1977 to be sent off in the competition, or Billy Burns’ inability to hit the basic requirement with that late penalty agai...