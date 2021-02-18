STUART HOOPER hopes that full-back Tom de Glanville can one day follow new Scotland star Cameron Redpath into the Test arena and add more spice to their in-house Calcutta Cup rivalry.

Born a fortnight apart and currently living under the same roof, the 21-yearolds already have a lot in common.

Both Redpath and De Glanville came through the England U20s setup and both have famous rugby-playing fathers, but it is Redpath who won the race to be capped at senior level, in Scotland’s historic 11-6 win against England at Twickenham last weekend.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper says he is not ...