Dai Young gets to know ‘talented’ young guns at Cardiff Blues

DAI Young has now got his feet back under the table at Cardiff Blues and believes the future of the region is bright as he prepares to return to PRO14 action next weekend.

Former Wasps director of rugby Young is back in charge in the Welsh capital and his only game at the helm so far was an impressive win over Scarlets in Llanelli.

There has been no PRO14 action for the Blues for the last three weeks giving Young the chance to look at his squad in depth. He likes what he sees.

“We’ve got a really talented squad and it’s my job to get the best out of it,” he said. “That’s what myself and t...