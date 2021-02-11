Injury-hit Wales make five changes for Murrayfield trip

Wayne Pivac has made five changes to his injury-hit Wales team to take on Scotland in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations at Murrayfield following last Sunday’s opening round 21-16 win over Ireland in Cardiff.

There is just a single change in the pack, with Aaron Wainwright in to start in place of the injured Dan Lydiate who lasted just twelve minutes before he exited the game with an ACL injury.

Both Josh Navidi, who subbed for Lydiate, and Josh Macleod were unavailable due to injury, with the latter originally selected to earn his first cap at blindside flanker before being ruled out.

In the backs, there is a new midfield partnership in Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins who take over from injured duo George North and Johnny Williams.

On the wing, the suspension-free Liam Williams replaces the injured Hallam Amos, while Gareth Davies is at scrum-half having replaced the injured Tomos Williams last Sunday.

Head coach Pivac has a total of 21 players unavailable, with Josh Adams set to serve the final match of his two-week ban. The New Zealander chose to remain jovial in light of a stressful selection meeting.

Asked whether he had been tearing his hair out, Pivac replied: “What’s left of it!

“One man’s misfortune is another’s opportunity and that’s how you have to look at it. It’s a matter of preparing the side we have available.

“We were pleased to kick the tournament off with a victory last weekend and to be heading to Scotland with a win behind us,” said head coach Pivac.

“We continue to build and to move forward and it is great to do that from a position of winning.

“It is a quick six-day turnaround this week but we are looking forward to getting back out there. We have picked up a couple of injuries but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side. We have to feel extremely disappointed for Josh (Macleod) who we selected to start and to win his first cap only to be ruled out later that day through injury.”

Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones and Leon Brown provide the front crow cover for Wales with Will Rowlands and James Botham completing the forward contingent.

Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy and the uncapped Willis Halaholo provide the backline cover.

Wales team to play Scotland in 2021 Six Nations

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Owen Watkin, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (capt), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 James Botham, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Willis Halaholo