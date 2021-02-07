Italy 10-50 France: Antoine Dupont the star again as France run in seven

By JAMES HARRINGTON

HOW good is Antoine Dupont? France counted the ways at least three times in the opening half-hour.

The livewire No.9 made three tries and stopped an Italian opportunity in its tracks with a perfectly judged tackle as Les Bleus made light work of a match that had a high awkward potential.

Thirty minutes later, he walked off the pitch with a try of his own, another assist - and the first of, no doubt, many Six Nations player of the match awards under his belt.

Italy’s afternoon was summed up seven minutes before the end of the first half when Montanna Ioane thought he had s...