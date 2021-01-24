Adams expects Dai to put sting in Blues attack

By ALEX BYWATER

Attack minded: Josh Adams is excited to work with Dai Young

PICTURE: Getty Images

DAI Young’s arrival as interim Cardiff Blues director of rugby was music to the ears of wing Josh Adams who hopes the former Wasps boss can get him and his team fully firing.

In nine years in English rugby, Young, 53, took Wasps to the Premiership play-offs for three straight years between 2016 and 2018.

His success in that time came with an enterprising brand of attacking rugby that had the likes of Danny Cipriani, Kurtley Beale, Willie le Roux and Christian Wade at...