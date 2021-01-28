Josh Adams expects Dai to put sting in Cardiff Blues attack

DAI Young’s arrival as interim Cardiff Blues director of rugby was music to the ears of wing Josh Adams who hopes the former Wasps boss can get him and his team fully firing.

In nine years in English rugby, Young, 53, took Wasps to the Premiership play-offs for three straight years between 2016 and 2018.

His success in that time came with an enterprising brand of attacking rugby that had the likes of Danny Cipriani, Kurtley Beale, Willie le Roux and Christian Wade at its heart.

Now Young, below, has returned to his former side Cardiff Blues who have a similar positive mindset.

Wales flyer Ad...