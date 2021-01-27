Leicester Tigers in new deal with Dan Cole

LEICESTER Tigers have agreed a new deal with England tighthead Dan Cole which will see him finish his career at Welford Road.

Cole, 34 in May, joined his hometown club in 2007 and has been capped 95 times by England.

The Tigers are believed to have drawn up a shortlist of players who could have replaced the Lions star but instead have given him an extension.

Cole’s last England cap came in the 2019 World Cup final and a lack of cash in the Tigers coffers placed on hold any plans to bring in someone younger.

NEIL FISSLER

...