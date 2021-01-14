Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie signings longest contract in Edinburgh’s history

Edinburgh have signed Scotland back row Jamie Ritchie to the longest contract in the club’s history.

Though not disclosing the length of the new deal, Edinburgh have now agreed significant extensions with two star members of their squad in Ritchie and Hamish Watson.

Seven years after making his debut for Edinburgh, Ritchie has gone on to establish himself as a Test-calibre flanker and has been mooted as one of Scotland’s strongest contenders for British & Irish Lions selection.

Capped 26 times, Ritchie’s committment has left Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill grinning from ear-to-ear.

“There’s no two ways about it, this really is fantastic news for the club,” he said. “Jamie and Hamish are two of best back-row forwards in the game right now.

“The back-row and their role at the breakdown is so vital in today’s game. Dominance, and at the very least parity, is so often a decisive factor in the outcome of the game, while Jamie’s height and athleticism means he’s also an excellent lineout option.”

He added: “Jamie is an excellent young player with an old head on his shoulders. He has a really bright future ahead of him and we’re delighted he’s signed such a long-term deal.

“His work-rate is immense but it’s the quality of work within that which sets him apart.

“He’s a fantastic leader on the park and certainly has, in my opinion, the capacity to captain his country in the future.”

Since his summer Test debut in the 2018 win over Canada, Ritchie has carved his name into a competitive area for Edinburgh and Scotland.

Ritchie said: “I’m really chuffed to be staying at Edinburgh. It means a lot to me and my family to know we’ll be here for the foreseeable future.

“I have been at this club since I was 17 and these guys have been like my family since I left school. We have a strong group here and I think we can continue to improve.

“Edinburgh is a great club in a great city with an amazing bunch of boys who work extremely hard. I’m proud of what I have achieved so far in my time at the club and I feel there is so much more to come.

“I want to continue to help improve this club. I think we have made strides in the last few seasons and there’s still lots we can do to get better, on and off the field.

“With the leadership group we have here at the club I believe we can build something special and win silverware.

“Scottish Rugby have been hugely supportive of this long-term extension from the get-go, and I’d like to thank them personally for backing me and proving a solid platform from which I’ve been able to grow and develop as a rugby player.”