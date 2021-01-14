Toby Booth signals interest in Scarlets No.8 Jac Morgan

The Ospreys have confirmed their interest in signing Scarlets No.8 Jac Morgan.

Head coach Toby Booth has gone public to state his desire to bring the former Wales U20 captain to the Liberty Stadium, as revealed by The Rugby Paper last Sunday.

Morgan, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is expected to sign for their arch-rivals in a big blow to Glenn Delaney.

After the Scarlets confirmed the pending exits of Jake Ball and Tevita Ratuva from their engine room, they now seem destined to also lose a highly-rated member of their back row.

“We know Jac’s a quality player,” said Booth.

“We have vested an interest in him, for sure, as I’m sure have a number of people.

“It’s probably an example of wanting to make the squad more robust, especially when we have to deliver so much to international programmes.”

In an interview with TRP last month, Scarlets boss Delaney stressed the significance of keeping ahold of his key players.

“We used to take players from the Scarlets because they were so good,” said Delaney of when he coached at London Irish. “We were constantly grabbing guys and the guys out west have always had wonderful talent. They are a bit similar to Kiwi kids in that they grow up with a ball in their hands with football not as prevalent here.

“The skillset here of the players has always been really good. When you’ve got players who have got talent and skill who want to play for the club, represent the region and put the shirt on, that’s a pretty powerful combination.”

Last November, Morgan become only the second player in the last ten years to record 30 or more tackles in a single PRO14 match in the 20-14 victory over Connacht.