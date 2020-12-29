Romain Ntamack likely to miss the start of the Six Nations

France fly-half Romain Ntamack looks set to miss the start of the Six Nations after suffering a double fracture of the jaw.

The 21-year-old, a key player for Les Bleus and Top 14 giants Toulouse, sustained the injury during Toulouse’s match with Bordeaux on Sunday.

Ntamack has to undergo surgery and said he would be out for “a few weeks”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Following a blow to the jaw which occurred in the first half of the match between Toulouse and Bordeaux the examinations show a double fracture of the jaw. I will have to undergo an operation and be away from the field for a few weeks.”

France are due to begin their Six Nations campaign in just under six weeks’ time when they take on Italy in Rome on February 6.

They then travel to play Andy Farrell’s Ireland on February 14 before facing Scotland, England and Wales.