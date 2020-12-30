Glenn Delaney desperate to keep hold of Scarlets stars

GLENN Delaney spent years trying to snatch players away from the Scarlets but is now fighting to keep hold of the top talent in his Academy.
Delaney used to target the Scarlets academy for new recruits when he was at former side London Irish. Now head coach at the Scarlets, Delaney is amazed at the quality of the young players who are on the verge of breaking into the senior squad and is doing his best to keep them all.
The former Canterbury and Highlanders coach said: “We used to take players from the Scarlets because they were so good. We were constantly grabbing guys and the guys out west...
