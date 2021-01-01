George Furbank can be a top 10 – Vesty

GEORGE Furbank has the ability to ramp-up the pressure on Dan Biggar and provide Northampton with further fly-half options, says attack coach Sam Vesty.
After starting the year as England’s fullback, injuries and loss of form interrupted Furbank’s progress. However, playmaking has always been a strength and an encouraging display at No.10 against Leinster last weekend provided food for thought.
Could the switch become permanent?
“Why not?” Vesty tells The Rugby Paper. “We know he’s got the skillset to play there. He’s a very good 15 and that skillset matches up well at 10 and he brings a sli...
