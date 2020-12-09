Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen hit with four-week ban

Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen has been handed a four-week ban for his red card while playing for Harlequins this past weekend.

Esterhuizen appeared before an online independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening, after being shown a red card in Quins’ Premiership clash with Gloucester.

A TMO review showed that Esterhuizen had thrown an elbow into the face of Gloucester fly-half Lloyd Evans, who had to go off for a head impact assessment (HIA) and was subsequently ruled out of returning to the pitch.

Esterhuizen, 26, was cited under Law 9.12: ‘A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.’

Esterhuizen accepted the charge and was given a four-week suspension by an independent panel, who adjudged the elbow to be a mid-range entry point which carries a recommened ban of six weeks. But two weeks were taken off as Esterhuizen showed genuine remorse and apologised to Evans on the day after the game.

It means that he will miss Quins’ Heineken Champions Cup games against Munster and Racing 92, plus Premiership appointments with Bristol and Worcester, and can play again on January 5.

Exeter scrum-half Stu Townsend, meanwhile, has been banned for five weeks following a citing for dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

Townsend accepted the charge, which arose from Exeter’s Premiership match against Leicester four days ago.

Townsend’s shoulder made contact with the head of Leicester wing Harry Simmons.

Simmons sustained concussion, which was diagnosed in the days following the game after he displayed fresh symptoms at a training session.

The panel’s suspension sidelines Townsend from Champions Cup fixtures against Glasgow and Toulouse, and Premiership games against Gloucester, Wasps and Bristol. He can return to action on January 12.