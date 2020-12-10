Alex Gray is back from NFL ready to become Eddie’s new hybrid super star

After playing for Atlanta Falcons, Bath signing Alex Gray tells NEALE HARVEY he has returned from the NFL determined to fulfil Eddie Jones’ vision of a new-age player by excelling in the backs as well as the forwards.

Alex Gray has never lacked ambition and his latest is a corker. In a nutshell, he wants to lead Bath to long-awaited silver-ware, force his way into England’s set-up and then be part of a World Cup-winning effort in 2023 as the best ball-playing hybrid rugby player on the planet.

A pipe-dream? Well, they said that when, disillusioned by his failure to make Team GBs ...