Wayne Pivac and WRU chief Martyn Phillips lead wage cuts

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips will each take a 25 per cent pay cut, effective April 1.

In measures taken to ease the financial challenges which the WRU is facing during the coronavirus crisis, other staff will take a 10-25 per cent cut to their salary.

As income streams dry up under government advice to isolate, the union will also be implementing furloughing in parts.

Phillips thanked WRU staff for their understanding.

“I have been struck by the efforts and attitude of all WRU staff during this crisis,” said Phillips, who put off leaving the union to lead it through the epidemic.

“As businesses across the country are faced with similar difficult decisions, adopting this new policy was made all the more challenging as everywhere you look everyone at the WRU has ‘rolled up their sleeves’ and adapted.

“However, we have taken these steps to aim to safeguard jobs and protect the medium and long term health of the game in Wales. We remain focussed on our goal to come out of the other side of this crisis.

“We are continuing our constructive dialogue with the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) and the Regions. This includes an exchange of information with the WRPA, particularly around the complex financials involved, so that all parties can come to an informed decision. We are working as quickly as possible to bring this to a conclusion.”

