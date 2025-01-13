When Was the Last Time Each Team Won the Six Nations?

The Six Nations Championship has long been Europe’s premier rugby tournament, and in a matter of weeks, the action gets underway once more. The two frontrunners for glory in 2025 look to be France and Ireland, with both teams appearing head and shoulders above the rest of the competition. Led by the mercurial Antoine Dupont, Les Bleus romped to an Olympic Gold Medal in the summer sevens tournament, and they will be aiming to build upon that in the longer format of the game.

A news and betting site over in Canada seemingly agrees with that sentiment. The popular Bodog site provides sports news and betting, and they currently have the two heavyweights as joint +200 favorites, with England narrowly behind them at +350. But when was the last time those three – as well as the rest of the teams competing in the tournament – reigned supreme? Let’s find out.

Ireland

Ireland heads into 2025 as the reigning back-to-back champions having claimed the championship for a second straight year in 2024. Guided by head coach Andy Farrell, the Boys in Green demonstrated tactical brilliance in addition to sheer out-and-out power. Many thought that they would struggle following the retirement of fly-half and talisman Johnny Sexton, however, his replacement Jack Crowley proved that his country was in safe hands following the departure of one of their finest-ever players.

He kicked 13 points in the scintillating 38-17 win over France in Paris, a result which set the tone for what was to come. Blowout wins against Italy and Wales followed before a thrilling game against England at Twickenham ultimately ended in a one-point defeat courtesy of Marcus Smith’s late drop goal. But the Irish renounced, securing a nervy 17-13 win against Scotland in Dublin to secure the title. They will now be aiming to become the first team ever to win the championship for a third straight year.

France

France has headed into the last two six nations as the favorite, but on both occasions, they have disappointed. Their last triumph came back in 2022, a victory that marked a joyous return to glory after 12 long years without a title. Les Bleus hit rock bottom in 2013 when they finished dead last, ending the campaign with the wooden spoon. But under Fabien Galthié, they returned to their very best.

Led by the brilliant Dupont, the French swept to a Grand Slam, becoming the first team in three tournaments to achieve such a feat. Their scintillating scrum half’s playmaking was spectacular, creating opportunities seemingly out of nothing en route to securing Player of the Tournament honors.

Wales

Wales’ last title came in 2021 under Wayne Pivac, when they secured the crown in dramatic fashion despite being rank outsiders heading into the tournament. The Red Dragons were very much unfancied, but boasting a lineup consisting of the likes of Dan Biggar, Leigh Halfpenny, and the rapid Louis Rees-Zammit, perhaps they shouldn’t have been.

Their campaign got underway with a deserved victory against Ireland in Cardiff before they clung onto to a one-point lead against Scotland in Edinburgh on week two. They then reeled off a thumping win against England on week three, triggering dreams of not just the championship but a Grand Slam to boot.

While they would emerge as champions, they had to settle for just that after slipping to a narrow two-point defeat to France in Paris. Despite that loss though, they still emerged with their 28th title, second most all-time, and just one triumph behind their rivals to the East.

England

England reached the Rugby World Cup final in 2019, heartbreakingly losing to South Africa in the final in Japan. Despite that heartbreak, Eddie Jones managed to lead his side to the perfect redemption as they claimed the 2020 Six Nations for the first time in three years. Their campaign was a defensive masterclass, grinding out victory after victory against some stacked opponents.

Owen Farrell’s composure with the boot and Maro Itoje’s dominance in the pack typified their performances, but it looked as though the competition would be a disappointing one after the opening day defeat away in France. Despite that, the English bounced back perfectly, holding their nerve to see off Scotland at Murrayfield and then resoundingly beating Ireland at Twickenham.

A ding-dong affair at home to Wales saw both teams combine to put 63 points on the board, with the hosts eventually emerging as a 33-30 victor. Then, an expected win against Italy in Rome coupled with France’s failure to rack up the score in their win against the Irish gave England the title on points difference.

Scotland and Italy

Neither Scotland nor Italy have ever won the Six Nations. The Scots have won the Five Nations, however, winning the final-ever installment of that particular tournament back in 1999. Despite their improvements in recent years though, they remain without a championship since the competition expanded to six teams.

For the Azzurri, they have regularly been the tournament’s whipping boys. They have ended the campaign with the wooden spoon 18 times out of 25 competition entries.