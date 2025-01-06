Rugby Sponsorships That Celebrate The Game

Let’s cut to the chase: professional-level sports are expensive. Running tournaments, getting bums on stadium seats, securing lucrative streaming deals; its not cheap to run tournaments at the international level. Sponsorship is part and parcel of high-level games, and while we are used to seeing a company’s names on strips, branding on the side of the pitch and stadiums named after corporate sponsors, there are some far more interesting ways that sponsorships support and enhance the game.



Read on for a few of our favourites:

Tennent’s Translates

2023’s Rugby Cup saw Scottish fans headed to France with dreams of Victory. They were ultimately defeated in the quarter-final stage by the powerhouse, New Zealand. But for a country that is used to, and even takes pride in getting the wooden spoon, it was a pretty strong performance. Tennents has long been a sponsor of Scottish Rugby, supporting it at both the grassroots and professional level.

For the “French invasion”, they introduced Tennent’s Translates to help fans get to grips with key French phrases before heading over the channel. Fan favourites Sam Skinner and Ben White starred in a series of YouTube videos that highlighted where the games would be and what the fans should say to get a pint of Tennent’s, among other skills, while watching their team.

Mastercard POTM Trophies

Another long time supporter of Rugby is Mastercard. For the past couple of years, they have pioneered a new type of POTM trophy. What was once a generic trophy presented to the player that raised the game has become something much more unique and personal in Mastercard’s hands.

Starting in 2019, Mastercard brought live trophies to life. Commentary from the match was inscribed onto the trophy at the end of the match to tell the story of the game and the player’s contribution.

In 2021, the inscription went sonic. Live commentary from the match, fan chants, and even specially composed music were pulled together to make a soundtrack to the match that became part of the trophy. Amazingly, it was presented to the player within minutes of the final whistle.

Vodaphone Unsung Heroes

Anyone who has been part of grassroots rugby knows that so many people make it happen. It’s not just the coach and the players. An army of helpers, parents, facilities staff, teachers and volunteers stand behind each and every team.

For the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, Vodaphone made it their mission to call out the backstage crew of local rugby teams. Fans were tasked with nominating the unsung heroes of their club. Winners were treated to a VIP experience to meet the players, tickets for the final, as well as nabbing valuable equipment for their club.

What an amazing way to show people you dont need to have a strong kick or be able to hold your own in a ruck to be part of local rugby.

Sponsorships Don’t Need To Mean Strips

If your company is thinking of sponsoring a local team, then take a leaf out of these guys’ books. We don’t expect you to get a hold of internal rugby players to help you highlight your support, but we hope we have given you some inspiration to think outside of the sponsorship box (or pitch siding) to find a way to share your love for the game and help others be part of it.