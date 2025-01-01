Will the Metaverse Change the Way We Watch Rugby

Rugby is a traditional sport that has been played in virtually the same way for almost two centuries. Yet, in the last few years, we’ve seen the introduction of new types of technology that have changed the way it can be watched. Will the metaverse provide the next big change?

The Move Towards Online Entertainment

The massive increase in our online entertainment options has been a key aspect of the 21st century. Streaming platforms like Spotify, Netflix, and Apple TV+ attract huge audiences, who enjoy the flexibility of choosing what to watch and listen to at any time. We can find many other types of online entertainment, such as live theatre shows, art and blogs. The effects of the online approach can be seen in gambling when we play Starburst at Betfair Casino. This game is based on classic slot machines, with reels that spin around to reveal various symbols. The move to online slots like this has allowed the emergence of features like expanding wilds and respins, adding variety to the genre without losing the basic gameplay.

Sports including rugby have become a big part of the switch toward online entertainment. Look online for any upcoming game and you’re likely to see offers to watch it on platforms like TNT Sports, Discovery+, and NZR+. Some of these services are free to use, while others have a monthly subscription cost. They make it easy for fans to watch local games and look out for interesting contests from across the planet. Rugby fans are already used to watching games online, so the move to the metaverse wouldn’t be dramatic.

The Use of In-Stadium Internet

Imagine being in the stadium but using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to get a more complete experience. By being able to hook up online while watching a game, we can decide whether to go more in-depth by checking out the game’s statistics and seeing how other fans have been reacting to the action. Another option involves following other games online at the same time, which can be extremely tempting in following league standings or possible future rivals in a cup competition. This in-depth study by Vodafone looks at the possible economic benefit of a 5G rollout in rugby stadiums. The report mentions benefits such as an improved fan experience and a more efficient approach to the selling of food and drinks. It’s all part of a move towards a personalised experience, which the metaverse could add to by letting each spectator choose their avatar and how they enjoy the games in the stadium.

The Future of VR and Rugby in the Metaverse

While it’s most commonly used in gaming to date, the Scotland and France national teams are among those who have used VR to give fans the chance to get a closer view of their tours and training sessions. Some attempts have already been made to enter the metaverse, with Leinster Rugby leading the way by teaming up with BearingPoint to create one of the first rugby metaverse entries. As we’ve seen, the sport may move further in this direction as it follows the trends in online entertainment.

All of these entertainment options help us to understand how rugby is becoming more accessible and can be tailored to different tastes in a growing number of ways if it fully enters the metaverse.