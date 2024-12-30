Recap of New Zealand’s Rugby Team Performance in 2024

The All Blacks delivered another gripping season in 2024 under the guidance of new coach Scott Robertson. Competing against the world’s best teams, New Zealand combined resilience, strategy, and execution to remind fans why they remain a global rugby powerhouse.

Rugby Championship

The All Blacks began their Rugby Championship journey with two hard-fought wins over England. In Dunedin, they edged a tense 16-15 victory, showing defensive tenacity in the closing minutes. A week later, Eden Park witnessed a more polished display as New Zealand claimed a 24-17 win. Mark Tele’a dazzled with a key try, while Sam Cane’s leadership at the breakdown stifled England’s momentum.

Against Fiji at San Diego’s SnapDragon Stadium, the All Blacks delivered a dominant performance. They overwhelmed their opponents 47-5, with Damian McKenzie orchestrating the backline to perfection and Richie Mo’unga showcasing his tactical prowess. Ardie Savea led the pack with relentless work rate, while Will Jordan added flair with a brace of tries.

Argentina proved a stern but manageable test. New Zealand dispatched the Pumas 42-10 in Wellington, followed by a closer 38-30 win in Auckland. Savea once again stood out, powering through defenses, while Jordan’s finishing ability added a cutting edge to the attack.

However, the Springboks brought the All Blacks back down to earth. In Johannesburg, New Zealand fell 31-27 in a gripping encounter, undone by South Africa’s ferocious physicality and dominance at the set-piece. A week later in Cape Town, the Springboks’ defensive wall proved impenetrable, and the All Blacks slipped to an 18-12 defeat. These losses highlighted areas for improvement, particularly at the breakdown and under pressure in tight games.

Bledisloe Cup

The All Blacks regained momentum during the Bledisloe Cup series against Australia. The first test in Sydney turned into a classic, with Caleb Clarke’s late try securing a dramatic 31-28 win. Despite a spirited Wallabies effort, New Zealand’s ability to stay composed under pressure made the difference.

In the second test, the All Blacks showcased their full dominance. Wellington’s Sky Stadium became a fortress as New Zealand controlled possession and dictated tempo to secure a commanding 33-13 victory. Sam Cane and Ardie Savea led the forward pack in overwhelming Australia’s defense, while Richie Mo’unga’s sharp kicking ensured the Wallabies were pinned back.

The Bledisloe Cup victories reaffirmed New Zealand’s adaptability. Whether grinding out a tight finish or systematically dismantling their opposition, the All Blacks once again proved why they hold rugby’s most coveted silverware year after year.

Northern Tour

The All Blacks’ Northern Tour began with fireworks in Yokohama, where they dismantled Japan 64-19. Wallace Sititi, one of the year’s rising stars, shone with a try and vital defensive contributions, while Brodie Retallick brought veteran poise to the forward pack.

At Twickenham, New Zealand faced England in a tense showdown. Mark Tele’a’s two tries, combined with McKenzie’s pinpoint tactical kicking, led the All Blacks to a narrow 24-22 victory. England threatened late, but George Ford’s missed drop goal in the dying seconds ensured New Zealand emerged victorious.

Their match against Ireland in Dublin was a statement performance. Ireland, unbeaten at home for over three years, fell 23-13 as McKenzie delivered 18 points from the boot. The All Blacks dominated the breakdown and possession, leaving the Aviva Stadium crowd stunned and silent.

Paris hosted one of the year’s most memorable matches. The All Blacks led for much of the game but fell short 30-29 after Thomas Ramos converted a last-minute penalty for France. Despite tries from Savea and Will Jordan, discipline proved costly, with key penalties allowing the French to remain in striking distance.

The tour concluded with a composed 29-11 win over Italy in Turin. The forwards set the platform with physical dominance, and the backs capitalized with sharp attacking play. The victory offered a fitting end to the Northern Tour and gave the team momentum heading into 2025.

Key Players and Emerging Talent

Throughout the year, several players emerged as the backbone of the All Blacks’ success. Damian McKenzie solidified his role as the team’s primary playmaker, with clutch performances against Ireland and England showcasing his value under pressure. Ardie Savea remained the heart of the forward pack, combining tireless work rate with leadership in critical moments.

Mark Tele’a proved a lethal weapon on the wing, finishing tries when the team needed them most. Meanwhile, Wallace Sititi’s rise added a new dimension to the All Blacks’ back row, with his physicality and defensive intelligence catching the eye.