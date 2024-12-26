Warren Gatland to Stay as Wales Head Coach Despite Disastrous Year

Despite getting the wooden spoon in 2024, Welsh coach Warren Gatland will continue as head coach of the side as he looks to rebuild the team ahead of the Six Nations 2025.

Gatland Stays

Warren Gatland will continue as Wales head coach for the 2025 Six Nations despite Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney admitting his position had been “on the line”.

Gatland, 61, has presided over statistically the worst side in Wales’ 143-year international rugby history, slumping to a record 12 successive Test match defeats.

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) executive director of rugby Nigel Walker has resigned, but Gatland, whose contract runs until the 2027 World Cup, will remain in his role for now.

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on Friday, 31 January, before travelling to face Italy eight days later.

After autumn defeats against Fiji, Australia and South Africa, the WRU announced it would review performances led by Tierney.

Tierney presented the review’s findings to a WRU board meeting this week.

While Gatland remains in post, the New Zealander has been warned there will be a further review of performances after the tournament.

“I have had a number of honest conversations with Warren, and I will make no secret that his position was on the line as we undertook our review,” said Tierney.

“Further than that, like any head coach in any sport, he knows the security of his position is directly related to the team’s performances. This situation will continue to intensify.

“There is a tough challenge ahead, but Warren is more than ready to face that challenge. We also believe he is equal to it.”

Tierney says the WRU board considered more wholesale immediate changes but concluded that challenging Gatland to change Wales’ fortunes on the pitch was the best approach.

“We have assessed in detail the planning and preparation, the enabling and controllable factors which are the responsibility of the coaches as well as the culture in camp, the mental fortitude of players, their experiences to date and their heartfelt thoughts on the direction of travel for the squad,” said Tierney.

“We have included expertise and opinion from a wide range of reputable and knowledgeable sources, and we have seen what many pundits and fans have expressed, that we are not performing to our potential at the moment.”

Second Stint Worries

While many fans have taken to ‘X’ to show their dissent, Gatland was instrumental in guiding the side to a successful winning spree in his first stint as coach.

Gatland enjoyed 12 years as Wales coach before leaving after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

However, since returning for a second stint in charge when he replaced fellow countryman Wayne Pivac in December 2022, Gatland has overseen six victories and 18 losses in 24 Tests, a win ratio of just 25%.

Gatland managed only one win in the 2023 Six Nations, but the former British and Irish Lions coach did galvanise the Wales squad to reach the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Cup.

Wales’ last Test win came against Georgia in the World Cup pool stages in October 2023 before Argentina defeated them in the last eight of that tournament.

In 2024, Wales finished bottom of the Six Nations for the first time in 21 years and lost 11 games overall. It was the first time Wales’ men’s side had not managed an international win in a calendar year since 1937.

Wales have slipped to a World Rugby ranking low of 11th, with Gatland having been at the helm when they reached top spot in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup.

“I’ve been honest in terms of welcoming scrutiny and challenge. As well as that, I understand the pressures of international rugby with performances and results,” said Gatland.

“I am pleased to have the support of Abi and the board to take the squad into the Six Nations.

“This group of players has a huge amount of potential, and we will be working incredibly hard together to turn around our fortunes on the pitch.

“We know, more than ever, we will be judged on competitiveness, success and winning during the 2025 campaign.”

Some key recommendations from the review will now be implemented, which include considering changes to Gatland’s backroom staff before the Six Nations starts.

Tierney will also review the high-performance structure at the WRU and make necessary changes after Walker’s resignation.

Huw Bevan, currently interim head of performance and community director Geraint John, will assume Walker’s executive short-term duties in the short term. A new director of professional rugby will be recruited in 2025.

A new high-performance advisory panel, including former senior players, is also being appointed and will be up and running in 2025.

The panel will also be an integral part of long-term changes to the WRU’s high-performance structure, which are designed to directly benefit the women’s high-performance game.

Other changes planned before the 2025 Men’s Six Nations will include improving the mentoring support for players and employing new mental skills resources.

English Fullback George Furbak Doubt for Six Nations

Full-back George Furbank is doubtful about the start of England’s Six Nations campaign after fracturing his arm in Northampton’s Champions Cup win over the Bulls on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was removed 29 minutes into the Saints’ 30-21 victory after being tackled by Bulls skipper Elrigh Louw.

Furbank was being assessed on Tuesday and may need an operation.

“He has fractured his arm; it can vary, so nothing concrete on how long that will take,” said Northampton head coach Sam Vesty.

“We are not 100% sure what the outcome of that medical assessment will be.”

Setting an accurate estimate for Furbank’s return is complicated by recovery timescales differing between types of fracture and different patients.

However, with England’s Six Nations opener away to defending champions Ireland on 1 February only six and a half weeks away, a key part of England’s back division could be absent for the first round.

Furbank started three of England’s four autumn internationals, having supplanted Freddie Steward halfway through the 2024 Six Nations.

