Who are the Top 8 Rugby Teams?

Rugby is a very popular game and countries all over the world play this game. Read on to which rugby teams are at the top spot presently.

Rugby is a popular sport, which is full of adrenaline rush not only for the players but also for the audience watching it. Rugby players are played in millions and the game is all about energy and speed.

1. South Africa

The South Africa national rugby team is called Springboks and is the top team in rugby. The team plays in green and gold jerseys with white shorts and has been playing the game since 1891. The Springboks played their first match against the British & Irish Lions. South Africa did not compete in the 1987 and the 1991 World Cups due to the Apartheid regime. However, the team made it big by winning World Cup 1995, 2007, and most recently World Cup 2019, regardless of losing a pool stage match.

2. New Zealand

The New Zealand national rugby team is called All Blacks. The team plays in all black clothing, thus the name. New Zealand played its first match in 1884 and made its international debut in 1903 where it competed against Australia. They have won the World cup in 1987, 2011, and 2015 and have become the first country along with South Africa to have won the World cup the maximum number of times.

3. England

The England national rugby team is called Red and Whites. The team usually wears all-white jerseys and white shorts. England played its first official test match in 1871. The country has won the World cup only once and in the year 2003. However, it has dominated the early Home Nations Championship and has won the championship 29 times. Currently, Owen Farrell captains the England National Team.

4. France

The French national rugby team is called les Bleus. The team wears a blue uniform for their home kit and wears a white shirt and white shorts for their away kit. The game was introduced to France in 1872 and they later proceeded to join the Six Nations Championship in 1910. Although France has reached the World cup finals three times, it has never managed to take the cup home.

5. Ireland

The Ireland national rugby team is usually called Shamrocks as it is the team emblem. The team signifies the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and part of the UK. Ireland played its first international match in 1875 and is also the part of Six Nations Championship. The players of the team play in a green jersey, and white shorts, and unfortunately they have never won the World cup to date.

6. Australia

The Australian national rugby team is called the Wallabies. The players of the team play in the yellow jersey, and green shorts and once were among the top three in the rugby sport. The team played its first official test match in 1899 against the British and Irish Lions. The team has won the world cup in the year 1991 and 1999 and has stood runner-up twice.

7. Scotland

The Scotland national rugby team is sometimes called the Thistle, which is their emblem. The team played its first international rugby union match in 1871 and is also a part of Six Nations. Although Scotland has in all nine World Cup competitions, it has not won a single world cup to date. The team has traditionally worn navy blue jerseys and white shorts.

8. Wales

The Wales national rugby team is called the Thistle. The team has been a success in the Six Nations Championship, although it has never won the World Cup to date. The team plays in red jerseys and white shorts.

Conclusion

Countries all over the world play rugby and compete with each other in various championships. All teams try hard to reach the top position in the game but the ranking keeps changing. It can be seen that the countries that have not even once won the world cup have also managed to stay on top. Rugby players get paid a huge amount of money according to their capabilities and their performance. Audiences love the sport and come from all over the world to watch their favorite teams playing.