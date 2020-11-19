Top Rugby-themed Online Slots and Computer Games

The deadly Covid-19 epidemic has dealt rugby Enthusiasts and sports fans all over the world a blow. The cancellation of major sports leagues has led many rugby fans to seek an alternative avenue to enjoy their favourite games. It is no wonder then that the virtual rugby field has replaced the real rugby pitch.

The alternatives are many and will get you awesome entertainment and earn you handsome returns as well. Find below some of the best rugby themed computer games and Rugby slot machines.

Rugby-themed Slot Machines

While live streaming of rugby games has not been possible in the last few months, most punters have kept the game alive by playing online slots games. There are various rugby-themed slots that will keep you hooked to your screen with their exciting gameplay and payouts.

You can start with Rugby Star by Microgaming or try other slots such as Odd Shaped Balls, Rough Rugby, or Game Day slots. In case you are wondering whether they are worth it and what you stand to gain by playing them, find out more details below.

Rugby Star

This is a Microgaming rugby themed slot played on 5 reels and comes with 243 ways to win. The game is fun to play as it takes you right to a rugby pitch and bears plenty of animations to make you feel like a star when you hit a win.

The 2015 Rugby world cup-themed slot is developed with numerous features that can get you worthwhile payouts. This includes a free spins feature, rolling reels in the base game, free spins, and huge multipliers.

You can get 15 to 25 free spins by just landing 3 to 5 scatter symbols anywhere on the reels. There are also up to 40 wilds, with the Wild pass feature getting you wild reels. The rolling reels feature comes in handy in getting you respins and raising the multiplier up to 10X. Making the right passes will get you maximum wins as high as 120,000 coins.

Odd Shaped Balls Slot

Playable on 5 reels and 20 paylines, Odd Shaped Balls slot by Open Bet captures the exciting action at the rugby fields. Get to watch as the rugby players and the cheerleaders outdo each other to bring you great winnings at a rugby stadium.

You will also benefit from bonus features that can get you up to 25 free spins with a 10X multiplier and a maximum win of 1000 credits.

Rough Rugby Slot

This is an 888 Gaming slot that is played on 5 reels and 15 paylines. You get to scoop worthwhile payouts from its free spins feature, with up to 30 free spins which can be retriggered. Its ‘pick a box ‘game can get you up to 20,000 coins jackpot win.

Other Online Rugby Games

Besides playing slot games, computer games fans can also keep up with the rugby gaming fun on their PlayStations and other computer games consoles. Top computer games inspired by the Rugby game include the popular Jonah Lomu Rugby union computer games.

Here you have the chance to chase the odd-shaped ball accompanied by the exciting commentaries as you socialise with your friends.

Alternatively, you can try out Rugby World Cup 2011 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. For more action, you can also play the Pro Rugby Manager on your PC.

Clearly, you will not be short of options to try out online, whether you just want to play for fun or real money. Will it be Rugby Star or computer games for you? Why not try both options as you while away the time and gather enough cash for the next real rugby game event?