The Best Sportsbooks and their bonuses

When choosing between sportsbooks it can be hard to navigate through the many different market players and what they offer to you as a consumer. The online sports betting market is increasing in size every year and new bookies want to get in on the growing market. This creates a lot of opportunities for the consumer to find the best sportsbooks and use their offers and bonuses to their advantage and to have some fun betting. Betting on sports is a fun way to make every game more personal and adding some stakes. The rush from betting can’t be found everywhere and that is exactly why it is so popular among so many across cultures and countries.

This article wants to show some of the best bookies on the market and briefly showcase their bonuses.

LeoVegas.com

LeoVegas is a great bookie that has become the favorite bookie by a lot of users over the last few years. LeoVegas offers a lot to its users and that is exactly the reason it is considered such a great bookie.

One of the things Leovegas does great is the early odds advantage. LeoVegas has a lot of sports betting options for the users and many of those options are placed way in advance. This means that the odds are higher usually. Therefore, as a user who plans their bets and bet on games 3-4 days into the future, the odds are higher than usual.

Furthermore, LeoVegas has the option of livebetting and has a great sign on bonus for new players. New players get to have a 100% in-play profit boost. The bonus increases your first win on a bet by 100% if the bet follows certain rules.

Betsafe.com

Betsafe is a great bookmaker as well. Betsafe has been around for years now and knows what they are doing. Same with LeoVegas, Betsafe offers live betting on matches. Live betting has a lot of advantages and can be a great way for the user to increase the thrill of watching sports. Betsafe also offers livestreaming of matches. Only the biggest bookies on the market offer this service and it can be a way you can watch games you normally wouldn’t watch cause it wasn’t an option.

Furthermore, Betsafe has a cash out function which is very useful if your gut tells you the bet won’t hold much longer. You then have the option to cash your money from the bet out and may even profit from it.

Betway.com

The last bookie on the list is Betway. Betway is great and offers the same options as the two others on the list. Live betting, cash out function and a great bonus. Betways bonus is a fixed amount of free bets – varies from country to country.

What Betway has that the others don’t is great odds on Esport. Therefore, if you are into Esports this could be the bookie for you. Esport odds are hard to find and especially live betting on Esports.